President Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered the Special Prosecutor to investigate corruption claims against the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

This was contained in a statement on Monday, following a recent exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

“After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’, the President spoke to Mr Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations,” portions of the statement read.

The statement from the Presidency also announced the termination of the appointment of Charles Adu Boahen, “with immediate effect”, wishing him well in his future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has denied reports linking him to demanding $200,000 as an “appearance fee” in the latest exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Responding to the issue in a Facebook post on Monday, he said he is not aware of any such transaction.

According to him, his “cherished asset” is his integrity, which he will not allow to be tarnished.

He, therefore, called for the dismissal of Charles Adu Boahen, who stated in the exposé that the Vice President needed $200,000 and other incentives to facilitate deals at the presidency.

“I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities,” he stated.

“My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors.

“I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated”, other portions of the post read.

The content of the exposé will be aired today at 4 pm and 8 pm at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Galamsey exposé: Adu Boahen reacts after his dismissal

Galamsey Economy exposé: Why Akufo-Addo sacked Charles Adu Boahen