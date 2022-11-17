The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has cautioned the citizenry to avoid non-essential travel to Abuja, Nigeria.

This, according to the Ministry, is due to the unpredictable security situation in the city.

In a statement, the Ministry indicated Local authorities in Abuja recently directed hotels operating in residential buildings to shut down.

The development, the statement explained, was on the back of high danger of terrorism, criminality, inter-communal conflict, armed attacks, and kidnappings.

Thus, the Ministry has urged Ghanaian nationals who may travel out of necessity to Abuja to take precautionary measures.

“The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public when the situation improves,” the statement assured.

Below is the full statement: