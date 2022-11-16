The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigations into corruption allegations against the former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

This follows President Akufo-Addo’s referral of the issue to the Office on Monday, November 14.

The OSP in a press release issued on Tuesday said all other persons implicated in the matter will be investigated.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor has promptly commenced investigations into the actions of Mr Charles Adu Boahen and any other persons implicated in the investigative exposé Galamsey Economy,” the OSP said.

On Monday, President Akufo-Addo terminated the appointment of Mr Charles Adu Boahen with immediate effect.