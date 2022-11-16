The Black Stars’ squad numbers for the 2022 World Cup Qatar 2022 have been confirmed by Fifa.

Otto Addo, who is the head coach for the side, on Monday announced a 26-man squad for the tournament. The team opened camp on Monday following the announcement.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been designated the number one jersey.

Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu will wear the numbers 2 and 4 shirts respectively.

Athletic Bilbao striker, Iñaki Williams, will be sticking with number 19.

Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko) and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak) have also been handed the numbers 12 and 13 shirts respectively.

Uncapped duo Abdul Samed Salis and Kamal Sowah will also be donning jerseys numbers 21 and 24.

The Black Stars will take on Switzerland in a friendly on Thursday as part of their preparation for the tournament.

Ghana, who have been housed in Group H, will start their campaign against Portugal on November 24 with fixtures against South Korea and Uruguay to follow in the group stage.

Check out 26 members of the Black Stars squad, their designated numbers, and shirt names for the 2022 World Cup below: