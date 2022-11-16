Controversial street singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as portable, is set to marry his pregnant lover, Keji.

This is coming few months after he tied the knot with his wife, Bewaji during the naming ceremony of their child.

Information gathered revealed that the singer had also made some advancement by introducing his ‘side chick’ to his previous wife, Bewaji.

Portable has allegedly moved his side chick in with him and his family despite his wife refusing the polygamous setting.

According to reports, Portable met Keji at a birthday party in February where he revealed his plans of getting married to her.

Also, Portable is set to welcome a child with another woman.