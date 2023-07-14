Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, has taken to social media to gush over her beauty in the midst of the countless trolls she has encountered.

The second wife of actor Yul Edochie described herself as the most attractive woman in a post spotted on her Instagram page.

Judy Austin credited God for her radiant appearance, adding that when God is one’s guardian, there is a different glow that comes with it.

She wrote: “It’s the beauty for me!! The most beautiful woman!!! That’s how you glow when God is your PROTECTOR!!!! I hope y’all are having a wonderful evening.”

Yul Edochie took to Judy’s comment section to praise her for how she’s loved by God, stating; “IJELE ODOGWU! God’s special daughter.”

Others kept raining insults at Judy Austin while criticising her for always seeking attention and chasing clout.