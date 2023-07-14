Minister for Works and Housing, Dr Freda Prempeh, has called on parents, traditional, opinion and religious leaders to redirect the youth, especially ladies to use social media profitably.

According to her, the youth wasting time and exposing themselves on social media for whatever reason or benefits is against Ghana’s culture and traditions.

Social media has become an essential tool used on a daily basis, especially by young people. Although the positives exceed the negatives, the minister urged all stakeholders to work together.

The Member of Parliament for Tano North, therefore, called for a conscious effort by stakeholders to encourage the youth to use social media wisely rather than use it for fraudulent activities, battlefront, and exposing their private parts.

She warned persons using her name to defraud innocent people by asking monies for protocol employment to desist from it.



