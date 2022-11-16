Young actor Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika for his role in the Hollywood movie Beast Of No Nations, has opened up on his deplorable living conditions.

In a video shared on YouTube, Strika lamented that his life has retrogressed so much that he is finding it difficult to find a decent place to sleep.

According to him, he now works as a labourer for a carpenter in the North Kaneshie area and the man helps him to feed.

Strika got his big break when he was picked from the streets to play the role in the movie in 2015.

Abraham Attah has gone on to become a Hollywood movie star. He is currently studying at Tufts University in the United States.

Strika, on the other hand, has remained a street boy with his living standards not changing despite being given a decent pay cheque for his role.

In an interview Strika granted, he revealed that $30,000 was paid to his handlers at the time of the movie, but he did not receive a penny.

In a video that was widely circulated on Instagram, Strika was seen pushing a wheelbarrow full of fresh coconut.

It was after the video of him seeling coconut that he visited Funny Love Radio at North Kaneshie where he was interviewed by a presenter, Amandzeba.

“I need help, I now help one man who is a carpenter so he can give me money for food. Right now, if you come and see where I sleep in the night, you will cry for me,” Strika sadly narrated.

‘Strika’ makes formal complaint against ‘duping’ handlers