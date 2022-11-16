Authorities of the Ananekrom M/A Basic School in the Asante Akyem North Municipality have hit the streets to protest against the increasing rate of ‘shit bombing’ (defecating).

The headmaster, teachers and the entire students’ body from KG to JHS boycotted class to demonstrate against the unscrupulous acts.

Clad in protest regalia, they wielded placards with inscriptions such as ‘Stop defecating in our school’, ‘Parents we need your help’, ‘Our classrooms are not toilet facilities’ and ‘Honorable MP do something,’ among others.

The school has so far recorded 67 cases of shit bombings which sometimes end teaching and learning, of which 15 happened in recent days.

Traditional leaders in the area some time ago called on the “gods” to deal with the people behind such acts after pouring libation in the school but all to no avail.

Some teachers, who spoke to Adom News, blamed the poor state of the school as the reason for its invasion and desecration.

A teacher, who spoke under anonymity, revealed that every morning they have to clear off faeces and scrub the entire classrooms before lessons can begin.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Director for Asante Akyem North, Francis Oti Boateng, who visited the school following the complaint, assured of renovation to prevent further incidents.

The school authorities have, therefore, called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, fix the school structure and provide long-lasting solutions to the problem.

Also, the Circuit Supervisor for Ananekrom zone, Tomaabo Abraham, said on behalf of the education directorate that, measures are being put in place to curb the acts.