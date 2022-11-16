Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, has mounted a spirited defence for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Cudjoe believes Dr Bawumia is not the kind of person interested in anyone pushing deals for him.

This is in connection with Tiger Eye P.I’s latest documentary in which former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu-Boahen, allegedly engaged in influence peddling and used Dr Bawumia’s name to cut deals.

The video captured Mr Adu Boahen asking an investor to pay an appearance fee of $200,000 to enable a meeting between him and Dr Bawumia.

Mr Adu Boahen also allegedly asked the undercover investor to give Dr Bawumia the promise of employing some of his relatives to accelerate his investment.

Reacting to the documentary which has been met with mixed reactions, Mr Cudjoe on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem stated the embattled Minister only engaged in grandstanding.

Admitting Mr Adu Boahen could have delivered on the promises he gave in the video, he noted he shouldn’t have done so.

“You don’t have to over-promise. This is what the situation is, in making fantastic claims to entice the person you are dealing with, you end up ruining the reputation of people who may not even be involved because I don’t think Bawumia will be interested in anyone pushing deals for him,” he explained.

To him, the Minister’s posture was nothing short of excitement to broker the investment deal.

“Bawumia has not ever been involved in any corruption per se. There are so many things he is associated with including the challenges of the economy but I don’t think this is one of them. Charles was grandstanding,” he defended.

On Anas’ modus operandi, Mr Cudjoe noted the principles are used worldwide even by BBC and Al Jazeera, hence doesn’t think anyone should have a problem with it.

“But as a public officer, there are certain codes of conduct that should accompany you all the time whether in private or public conversations so we cannot fault Anas,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Galamsey exposé: Adu Boahen reacts after his dismissal

A supposed investor called to enquire about ‘appearance fee’ to see Dr Bawumia –…

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday terminated the Minister’s appointment over the Tiger Eye P.I ‘s exposé titled Galamsey Economy.

The matter has since been referred to the Office of Special Prosecutor for investigation which Mr Cudjoe believes is a step in the right direction.

Listen to the audio above: