Fire has gutted the Boys’ dormitory of the Koforidua Technical Institute in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The fire, which started around 11:45 pm on Monday, swept through four rooms with the cause yet to be established.

But the timely intervention of the National Fire Service brought it under control and prevented it from causing further damage to other rooms.

The firefighters succeeded in salvaging three rooms on the first floor and all six rooms on the ground floor of the affected boy’s dormitory block from fire ruins.

Property including metal beds, student mattresses, trunks, books and other personal belongings of the students were destroyed.

It took firefighters three hours to completely douse off the fire at 0300 hours.

Eight students, who were escaping the fierce fire, sustained minor injuries.

They are, however, responding to treatment after being discharged from St. Joseph’s Hospital.