The spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, has revealed that he was contacted by a supposed investor earlier in the year to inquire about the ‘appearance fee’ to meet his boss.

He, however, did not probe into the background of the supposed investors “because it was of no interest to me.”

According to Dr Boako, the conversation took place on phone.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Monday, he said, “the exact day, I may not be able to tell, but they contacted me this year, 2022.”

According to Dr Boako, his response to the supposed investor was that the request should be put into writing to the Vice President’s office.

Dr. Boako said when the question of ‘appearance fee’ was asked, he was taken aback.

“I laughed and asked, an appearance fee? Why? is it that Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are going to have a super clash,” Dr. Boako said while laughing.

The spokesperson continued that the supposed investor asked whether the ‘appearance fee’ is a norm.

To which he replied, “no, that cannot happen. If that was the case, then I am not a poor man. I told them the Vice President as I know him, will never entertain such a thing. If you are his staff and entertain such a thing, you do that at your own risk.”

According to Dr. Boako, the supposed investor later mentioned that someone once made a proposal for ‘appearance fee’ hence his question.

“I told them that well, I do not know that person, but I will say categorically that the person did that on his own behalf and not on behalf of the Vice President because as far as I know the Vice President, it will never happen. I said to them that if the Vice President gets to know of that, he will recommend for the person to be questioned by the security agencies. It was only yesterday that Tiger Eye revealed name of the person they were talking about,” Dr. Boako added.