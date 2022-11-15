A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has said the embattled Minister of State in charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, should be given the opportunity to be heard.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday, Prof Gyampo said a lot of people raise serious concern about the modus operandi of some investigative works in the country.

He noted that in the quest to build a just society there should be an elite consensus, conversational and unorthodox means to expose rot in society.

To him, “we cannot employ immoral corrupt practices to expose immoral corrupt practices and therefore it is important that he is given a fair opportunity to defend himself.

“We must interrogate ways and means on which such investigative means are conducted. It is possible that if he had been given the chance, he would be heard and then defended himself.

“We need to do a thorough investigation on this issue in order not to offend his family. I think the President’s decision is in order but we need not robe other people in it. No one is an angel in this world.”

Going forward, Prof Gyampo said it is important that “we look at how to deal with a resilient public servant to scale entrapment and not to fall for such traps.”

In all of these, Prof Gyampo said Dr Bawumia should be worried as his name has been dragged into such an unfortunate incident.

Ghanaians have begun sharing their views regarding the dismissal of Charles Adu Boahen.

The Minister of State in charge of Finance was dismissed hours before the premiere of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest work ‘Galamsey Economy’.

According to a statement from the Jubilee House, “after being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’, the President spoke to Mr Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.”

