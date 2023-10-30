The FIFA Disciplinary Committee (www.FIFA.com) has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ on 20 August 2023 (https://apo-opa.info/3QBV19n), for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days (https://apo-opa.info/3s97Qyx).

Mr Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision today. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, he has ten days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.FIFA.com. The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.

FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA Ethics Committee.

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org