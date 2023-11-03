The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has told Parliament that the National Security Ministry will in the coming days release all eight persons arrested in Garu over disturbances in the area.

The military descended on the community and allegedly brutalised residents after claims that some National Security operatives were attacked.

Eight persons were subsequently arrested and detained for days with the MP for the area, Albert Akuka Alalzuuga claiming he had not been allowed to meet his constituents who were arrested.

Meanwhile, the youth of Garu and Tempane are demanding the immediate release of their colleagues who were arrested.

They threatened that public servants in the two communities would withdraw their services if their demands were not heeded.

This, they said would continue until the eight persons are released.

But according to Mr Afenyo-Markin, despite a court remanding the eight persons, the National Security is set to release them.

“I want to inform the House that steps have been taken to ensure that these gentlemen are released and taken back to Garu,” he assured.

According to him, the Upper East Regional Minister and other stakeholders from the region were given access to the detained persons.

The legislator added that upon a visit, “I found them to be in active spirit and in good spirit. In fact, they did not complain of any molestation, any abuse of their rights while in lawful custody at the National security cells.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin noted that, the House will be updated again when the eight persons arrested are finally released.

In response, the Minority in Parliament says they cannot confirm whether the eight persons’ rights were abused while held captive or not therefore they are waiting to hear from them.

“Indeed, if you are still in custody you can’t be complaining or say whatever you want to say when your captives are still there. Let’s hold on when they are out, we will find out whether they were maltreated or not,” Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza said.

