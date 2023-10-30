Member of Parliament (MP) for Tempane constituency, Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu, is demanding an apology from the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah.

Additionally, she is demanding the payment of compensation and medical bills of the victims brutalised by the military.

Madam Adakudugu made these demands on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, stating same is expected of the Defence Ministry and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

This comes on the back of brutal attacks on some residents at Garu and Tempane, all in the Upper East region.

A joint military and national security force allegedly stormed the communities following an attack on five national security personnel deployed to the area on a counter-terrorism assignment.

According to the National Security Ministry, the operation was to retrieve the AK-47s the youth had fired at their personnel and to arrest the perpetrators.

But the MP has said the action must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

According to her, the military personnel could have acted more professionally in handling the situation.

The MP and her colleague at Garu, Albert Akuka, had earlier demanded a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

Meanwhile, over 50 residents have been hospitalised and scores have also fled the town following the incident.

ALSO READ: