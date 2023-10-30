Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus expressed disappointment after West Ham United suffered a narrow defeat to Everton in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was named in the Hammers’ starting XI for the first time since his summer move from Ajax.

However, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s lone strike sealed the points for the Toffees at the London Olympic Stadium.

Speaking in a post-match interview after West Ham lost 1-0 at the end of the 90 minutes, Mohammed Kudus said, “It’s very disappointing. We want to win every game but this is done now and we focus on the next game. We will learn from this and focus on the next game.”

Speaking on his debut appearance in the English Premier League, Mohammed Kudus said he is ready to do his best to help the club.

“I know my capabilities and I know what I can do. I believe in myself so I’m here and taking in as much information as I can and I try to put it in my game to help the team,” Mohammed Kudus stressed.

Kudus and his West Ham teammates will face Arsenal in the EFL Cup Round of 16 games on Wednesday before travelling to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.