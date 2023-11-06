One person has passed on following the alleged military brutality at Garu in the Upper East Region.

Garu Member of Parliament (MP), Albert Alalzuulga disclosed this in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

Though the MP didn’t give much details about the circumstances leading to the death, he said the entire community is devastated.

“It is sad to announce to you that one of the military brutality victims in Garu has died. It is a very sad development. The youth and everybody in the area are so saddened. We are so disappointed in the military and their actions,” he bemoaned.

Mr Alalzuulga also confirmed the release of eight residents who were detained, indicating some are undergoing medical care.

“We are disappointed in the government as well. What happened in Garu is most barbaric; it is most unfortunate. The residents who were arrested earlier were released on Friday. While some are home safely, others had to be taken to medical facilities due to their conditions,” he stated.

The MP reiterated the need for the victims to be compensated amidst the threat to initiate legal action over the barbaric act.

“We are already calling on the government to compensate the victims, and if possible, we may have to take legal action. I don’t think that the treatment of the people of Garu was fair. I think the government needs to address this.

The military is taking Ghanaians for granted. It is our tax that has bought the uniforms they are wearing. It is our tax that has bought the vehicles and guns,” he fumed.

Over 50 people were hospitalised after brutalities meted out on residents by some military personnel at Garu residents last Sunday.

The military’s action is alleged to be a reprisal for an attack on five National Security operatives by a vigilante group in Garu.

Meanwhile, Parliament has summoned the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, to come and respond to questions over the incident.

