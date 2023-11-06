Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Renal Unit will be re-opened to patients today, November 6, 2023.

This follows a unanimous agreement at a management meeting held on Friday.

The unit has been closed to outpatients since May 22, 2023, due to a GH¢4 million debt.

This forced patients to seek dialysis services elsewhere, predominantly in private hospitals.

A partial reopening on Wednesday, September 27, came with the announcement of an increment in dialysis treatment from GH¢380 to GHS¢765.42, sparking outrage.

Following a public outcry and an ultimatum by the Minority in parliament, Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu ordered the immediate re-opening.

A total of 19 outpatients of the Renal Unit have reportedly died since the closure.