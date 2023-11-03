Following a meeting held on Friday, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has unanimously agreed that the outpatient department of the Renal Dialysis Unit will be opened on Monday, November 6.

The unit has been closed to outpatients since May 22, 2023, forcing patients to seek dialysis services elsewhere, predominantly in private hospitals or facilities.

A partial reopening of the Unit on Wednesday, September 27, was commissioned with an announcement of an increase in dialysis treatment per session from GH¢380 to GHS¢765.42.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, on Thursday directed the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to immediately reopen the unit, but checks on Friday morning showed the unit was still closed for outpatient services.

The Minority’s spokesperson on health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, chastised the Health Minister for failing to enforce his directive on the unit’s reopening.

A total of 19 outpatients of the renal unit have died since it was closed in May 2023 due to a GH¢4 million debt.

ALSO READ: