The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) will receive a major facelift with the outdooring of a coveted trophy in 2024.

The new trophy was donated by Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to Primetime Limited, organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Nana Akua Aboagyewaa Mensa-Bonsu, made this revelation at the 2023 grand finale in Accra.

“We would be remiss of us not to say thank you also to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, for his support of the programme, having received us on three different occasions, warmly welcoming us to Kumasi on the occasions that we’ve been there, and even donating a cup to the programme starting next year. So next year there would be a more prestigious cup to fight for,” she indicated.

The current customised bronze trophy was introduced five years ago after St. Peter’s SHS won their third honours and, by the rules of the competition, kept the cup.

Within the last five years, St. Augustine’s College (2019) and Prempeh College (2021) have laid their hands on the trophy once each.

NSMQ record holders Presec Legon has on three occasions (2020, 2022, 2023) lifted the bronze-crafted trophy and is due to keep it after beating Opoku Ware School and Achimota School at the 2023 finals.

Many NSMQ pundits are yearning to see the new trophy next year, and undoubtedly all schools will be putting in extra work into the preparations in order to make history as the first school to lift the coveted trophy.