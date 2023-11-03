When you learn all the potential benefits of walking, no doubt you will start walking after eating your next meal.

Walking after eating has been shown to provide potential benefits for both physical and mental health.

Studies suggest that a 10- to 15-minute walk after each meal has immense health benefits. A recent review found that as few as 4,000 daily steps may reduce the risk of death from all causes. You don’t have to make 10,000 daily steps your goal; starting with a 2,000-step target or a 15-minute walk after every meal is recommended. Start with shorter walks and gradually add longer walks, power walking intervals, or walking uphill.

What are the benefits of walking after eating?

Improves your heart health

Walking improves heart health by increasing circulation, lowering blood pressure, and reducing the risk of heart disease. Studies show that daily walks after meals can help regulate blood pressure and lower post-meal triglycerides.

Helps with weight loss

Walking also supports healthy weight loss by burning calories. Creating a fitness routine that includes walking can help burn more calories and boost workout intensity.

Better sleep

Walking after dinner improves the body’s sleep-wake cycle, supports deeper, more rejuvenating sleep, and helps control circadian rhythms. Additionally, it eases the discomfort that follows eating, guaranteeing a restful night’s sleep.

Reduces indigestion and gastrointestinal problems

Walking after a meal is believed to aid digestion. A 2021 study found that walking after every meal for 10 to 15 minutes reduced gastrointestinal problems in adults with a history of stomach bloating. However, higher-intensity movements like power walking or running after eating can cause gastrointestinal issues.

Controls blood sugar

A review found that just two to five minutes of light walking after a meal can improve blood sugar levels. Walking activates more muscles, which can use energy from the most recent meal and burn glucose in the process. Thus it prevents major blood sugar fluctuations and can help people with diabetes manage their condition. One study showed that post-meal walks lowered blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes.