Drinking water immediately after a meal can be detrimental to health.

And a lot of things have been said about the time and the amount of water you should be having before, during and after meals.

But according to experts and nutritionists, it’s not a great idea to sip water while eating or immediately before or after meals.

The problem is that when you drink water too soon before or after a meal, it dilutes your essential gastric juices, causing difficulty in digestion and an upsurge in insulin levels.

When food remains undigested in our stomach, it can be harmful to the body, leading to several health problems, such as an increase in uric acid levels, high cholesterol, high triglyceride levels – a major cause of heart diseases – obesity, diabetes, etc.

Experts recommend a 30-minute window both before and after meals.

The bottom line is that while it is important to keep yourself hydrated by drinking enough water every day, you should also know how long you will need to wait to drink before or after having a meal.