The New Juaben Traditional Council in the Eastern Region has banned some activities that come with funeral rites in the area.



These include the conveyance of corpses by bereaved families in broad daylight as well as sittings at one-week celebrations beyond 6:00 pm.



The New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, who shed light on the directive on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show stated it was a step in the right direction.



He noted the traditional authorities took the decision in consultation with the Assemblies and other relevant stakeholders at the just-ended Akwasidae.



“The traditional authorities have directed that corpses should not be conveyed from the mortuary before 6:00 pm and the whole siren noise should be halted.



“Also, one-week celebration sittings should be held from 6:00 am to 12 midday latest so everyone can return to their homes and they have urged strict compliance to avoid sanctions,” he stated.