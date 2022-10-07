The Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy has served the Editor of The Herald newspaper, Larry Alans Dogbe, notice that he risks Contempt charges by continuing his exposés on the controversial Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and Genser Energy Ghana Ltd contracts.

In a letter dated October 3, 2022, the committee said his publications on the matter have contempt implications, because the committee, clothed with similar powers as the High Court, was investigating the matter.

The letter was signed by the clerk to the committee, Evelyn Brefo-Boateng, as directed by the chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South.

“The Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy is very much concerned that, on your own admission, while we are investigating matters of and concerning the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and Genser Energy Ghana Ltd Contracts, your newspaper is incessantly running prejudicial commentary on the very subject matter of our enquiry.

“I am directed by the Hon Chairman of the Committee to remind you that, in terms of Article 103(6) of the Constitution, a Committee of Parliament has the powers, rights and privileges of the High Court. Besides, Article 122 of our Constitution is very clear on contempt of Parliament.

“I am also directed by the Hon Chairman to caution you that, if you do not stop the prejudicial publications relating to what the Committee is investigating, which will mean you will not have purged yourself of your previous contumacious behaviour, we will be compelled to haul you before the Committee of Privileges to answer contempt charges.

“Please note that you have been put on notice.”