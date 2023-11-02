The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has directed the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to immediately reopen the Renal Dialysis Unit for outpatient services.

The Unit was closed in May 2023 to outpatient services following what management said was a result of the high cost of dialysis consumables.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Isaac Baah Ofei in a Citi News interview confirmed that the Minister of Health has directed the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to immediately reopen the Unit for outpatient services.

“The Minister has directed the Chief Executive Officer of Korle-Bu to as a matter of urgency, see to the opening of the centre and so he directed as well that while it is opened, Korle-Bu should issue a statement for the general public to know exactly what is going on and when they can get access to the place.”

A partial reopening of the Unit on Wednesday, September 27 was commissioned with an announcement of an increase in dialysis treatment per session from GH¢380 to GHS¢765.42.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh wants Parliament to summon the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu over the closure of the outpatient department of the Renal Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

A total of 19 outpatients of the renal unit have died since it was closed in May 2023 due to a 4 million Ghana cedi debt.

In a statement on the floor of Parliament, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament stressed the need for the government to provide an update on the measures taken towards reopening the facility.