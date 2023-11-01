Parliament has summoned the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, to appear before it on Thursday, November 9, 2023, to brief the house on the alleged military attacks on residents of Garu and Tempane in the Upper East Region.

Over 50 people were hospitalized after some military personnel allegedly unleashed mayhem on the Garu residents over the weekend.

It is alleged that the military attack was in retaliation for an attack on some National Security operatives by a vigilante group in Garu.

In response to calls by Members of Parliament for an investigation into the matter, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament who chaired proceedings at the time the concern was raised in the House directed the National Security Minister to brief the legislators on the situation on November 9, 2023.

“At the moment, what I want to do is to invite the Minister to appear before the entire house, come and brief us. Probably what we are hearing is different from what the Minister has at his sleeves. So let us invite the Minister to appear before the house, he will come and brief the house, and we will take it on from there.

So I am asking that the Minister appear before the house on Thursday the 9th of November 2023 to brief the house concerning issues related to happenings at Garu and Tempane.”

