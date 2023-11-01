Victims of military brutality in Garu in the Upper East Region have made some demands.

Among other things, they made five demands to the government which if not met would incur their wrath.

Emmanuel B Issaka who spoke at a press conference organised by youth of Garu and Tempane demanded the release of some eight individuals who were allegedly tortured and arrested.

He also demanded government bears the full cost of medical treatment of the victims.

All the injured and traumatised citizens of Garu and Tempane be adequately compensated.

An unqualified apology from the Minister of National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces.

The convener also demanded for a full-scale investigation into the barbaric acts.

Abraham Atubilla , one of the conveners revealed that, the men still sleep in bushes due to the fear and panic in the town.

