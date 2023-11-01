The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, is demanding answers from the government regarding the purported sale of Vodafone Ghana for less than $100 million.

The immediate past Minority Leader says his sources reveal that, although the telecommunication firm is worth $1 billion, it has been sold on credit at a cheaper price.

Speaking in Parliament, the MP says the sector Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, must appear before Parliament to brief the House on the transaction.

“I want the leader of government business and business committee to programme the Hon. Minister for Communications to come and respond to this house whether it is true that Vodafone, a $1 billion asset of the Republic of Ghana, has been sold on credit for less than a $100 million and what the state of that transaction is, as an economic transaction within the meaning of Article 185 of the 1992 Constitution.

And probably to also update this house on the whittling away of Ghana’s telecom landscape and its strength. Minister for Agric you know I don’t speculate, I’m above speculation,” he said.

