The Church of Pentecost Deacon, who was abducted during a Sunday service at a Johannesburg Assembly in South Africa, has been released.

According to reports, he was freed on Tuesday evening, and it has been reported that his family paid an undisclosed amount of money to the kidnappers for his release.

The victim is an accountant employed at a bank, and he also oversees finances at the Johannesburg branch of the Church of Pentecost in South Africa.

Fortunately, he emerged from the ordeal unharmed, and the kidnappers allowed him to communicate with his family right from the day he was taken.

The news of the deacon’s release has brought a sense of relief to the Ghanaian community and others who had been closely following the case.

The Church of Pentecost Deacon/Elder was freed last night. He is with his family now. — Charles Owiredu (@CharlesOwiredu3) November 1, 2023

The incident took place on Sunday, October 29, when armed robbers raided the Church of Pentecost assembly during a service.

The perpetrators, led by a well-built man in dark clothing, brandishing firearms and subjecting the preacher and church members to threats at gunpoint.

During the ordeal, the victims were forced to relinquish various personal belongings to the assailants leaving the congregation deeply traumatized.

In response to this distressing situation, the Church of Pentecost has initiated a three-day fasting and prayer period dedicated to the deacon who was kidnapped during the Johannesburg Assembly service. The fasting and prayer began on Tuesday, October 31, and is set to conclude on Thursday, November 2.

Meanwhile, the Church of Pentecost and Ghana’s Mission in South Africa are yet to officially issue a statement on the latest development.

