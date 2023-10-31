A member of the Interior and Defense Committee of Parliament, Cletus Avoka, has hinted that the committee will ensure that the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, is summoned before Parliament to provide an account of the alleged brutality on some residents of Garu in the Upper East region by personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces.

Reports indicate that, some military personnel stormed Garu in a dawn raid and assaulted residents in the process.

The Ghana Armed Forces have justified the attacks, accusing irate youth in the area of initiating an attack on national security operatives, which led to the raid.

The National Security Ministry, in a statement, debunked the reports and explained that it was a joint operation to seize weapons used in the October 24 attack by a vigilante group in Garu.

However, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla East believes it would be prudent for Mr. Dapaah to appear before Parliament to address the matter.

“We will endeavour to make a statement on the floor of Parliament. We will request that Speaker Alban Bagbin invite the Minister of National Security, Kan Dapaah to come and address the House. We will then appeal to the Speaker to set up a committee to investigate this. We had done this in Wa, when soldiers went on rampage and beat up civilians just because a civilian stole a soldier’s motorbike,” he said.

“We went to Wa to investigate it. When soldiers beat up several people in Ashaiman and they made them lay in water and gutters, we went there to investigate, we went to the area and conducted investigations,” he added.

