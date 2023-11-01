The Upper East Regional Peace Council and the Catholic Diocese of Bolgatanga-Navrongo have condemned the alleged military brutality at Garu and Tempane in the Upper East region

The Council and the Diocese in a statement have said the heavy-handedness of the military action threatens to undo years of cooperation between residents and security personnel in countering violent extremism in the area.

“These recent brutalities in Garu by the military have the grave potential of defeating the much-needed collaboration and mutual trust between the security personnel and the citizenry in dealing with the violent extremism that is knocking on our borders,” parts of the statement read.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Sunday according to reports was a reprisal of an earlier attack by some residents on national security personnel deployed to the area on a counterterrorism mission.

Irate youth armed with machetes and AK 47 rifles reportedly chased the five national security personnel to the police station and besieged them till they were rescued by members of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The National Security Ministry has since explained was to retrieve the weapons and arrest the perpetrators.

But the group has called on the government to probe the incident and sanction those found culpable, while also assisting those who were injured in the raid and securing the safety of those arrested as well.

“Furthermore, we call on the Ministry of National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure that their approach to restore security and peace has a more professional touch and not the use of brutal force so that in the course of their work the dignity of the human person is always respected,” they advised.

