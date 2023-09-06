Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has predicted that, more presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will withdraw from the race.

His comments come after former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen announced his decision not to withdraw from the race.

He cited instances of threats, intimidation, and assault on his agents during the party’s special delegates congress as his reason. Mr. Kyerematen is certain his decision will save the lives of his supporters.

Reacting to this, Prof. Gyampo said NPP leadership is to blame for the current development.

“I warned that if things aren’t done fairly, there could be a breakup. I also warned about the public comments of those expected to be seen as neutral arbiters. There will be more pull-outs. This isn’t the NPP BJ da Rocha and others led,” he wrote on Facebook.

Four aspirants remain in the NPP’s presidential contest scheduled for November 4.

Here is his post:

