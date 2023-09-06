Former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s withdrawal from New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential race has sparked reactions on social media.

News about him stepping down went viral on September 5 morning only for him to make it official with a statement later that evening.

His withdrawal according to the statement stems from happenings during the NPP’s Super Delegates Congress held on August 26, 2023.

He accused the party’s leadership of bias in favor of another candidate.

Due to his commitment to the safety of his agents and supporters, Mr. Kyerematen stated his belief that similar events might recur during the final delegates congress scheduled for November 4. Consequently, he made the decision to withdraw from the race.

Mr. Kyerematen concluded his statement by indicating that, he would consult with his family, stakeholders, and interest groups to determine his future role in Ghanaian politics in the upcoming weeks.

While some have praised him for bowing out with dignity, others seemed very disappointed.

Speculations are that Mr. Kyerematen may contest in the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.

Some political analysts said the former Trade Minister could be the third force Ghana has been waiting for.

Here are some reactions:

