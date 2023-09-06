The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 and above but do not have voter ID cards to take advantage of the Electoral Commission’s limited voter registration exercise to get registered.

The Commission last week announced the commencement of a limited voter registration exercise for eligible Ghanaians who turned 18 years after the 2020 registration exercise and other eligible voters from September 12, 2023, to October 2, 2023.

Speaking in a Facebook live video on Wednesday, Mahama said, “I am here to encourage you, wherever you are in Ghana or beyond, that if you don’t have a voter ID card, especially if you have just turned 18, please take advantage of this exercise which starts on September 12, 2023. Start making the necessary arrangements to register and get your voter’s ID card.”

He also added his voice to calls for the exercise to be held at the electoral areas instead of limiting it to the district offices of the Electoral Commission.

“The EC must reconsider its decision to restrict the exercise to its district offices only. Access to voter ID should be easy and not limited by location,” Mahama added.