Nigerian singer, Davido, has gotten social media users talking following a recent revelation about his last studio album, ‘A Better Time’.

During a recent chat with American media personality, Old Man Ebro, the 30BG boss recounted how he spent so much money on a lot of unnecessary things.

According to Davido, some of the expenses for the last project included the clearing of songs, shooting music videos, and some international features on the project.

He revealed that, he spend a total of $2m (over N930 million) on the project and got less profit.

But Davido said he learnt from that and decided to spend less on his current album.

After spending only $300k (over N139 million) on the ‘Timeless’ album, the Nigerian singer said he has made more profit.

Below is a video of the interview