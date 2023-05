Some aspirants in the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries have allegedly paid monies to delegates to influence their votes.

On a visit by Adom News‘ Obrempongba K. Owusu to the Nkwanta South constituency in the Oti region, delegates were seen holding white envelopes perceived to be cash.

Others were also captured on camera crowded under a tree waiting for their turn to receive the envelope.

