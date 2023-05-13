Kimathi Rawlings, the son of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, was spotted at a polling station in the Korle Klottey constituency during the primaries.

Accompanied by his sister, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, who is the current Member of Parliament for the constituency, Kimathi was seen exchanging pleasantries with enthusiastic supporters moments before she cast her ballot.

Kimathi was dressed casually in a shirt and jeans, accessorized with sunglasses. The children’s presence at the polling station generated excitement among supporters who gathered around them.

The appearance of the Rawlings’ son at the polling station added to the buzz surrounding the event.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is conducting its presidential and parliamentary primaries nationwide on Saturday, April 13.

NDC primaries: Kimathi Rawlings on the grounds to support his sister Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings. #ElectionHQ pic.twitter.com/3SAgiichKM — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) May 13, 2023

READ ALSO: