Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has been ordered to pay businessman, Adolf Tetteh Adjei, 60,000 cedis for trespassing on his land.

A High Court, presided over by Justice Kwame Gyamfi Osei, also directed Mr Anas to pay an additional 40,000 cedis as legal cost to the businessman.

This was after Mr Adjei dragged the journalist to court alleging that he had invaded his land with the assistance of the police and land guards.

Anas was also accused of starting to build on the land which is within the East La Dadekotopon area and estimated to be about two acres.

In a detailed document sighted by JoyNews, the judge also perpetually restrained Mr Anas, “his servants, agents, assigns, workmen and all those claiming through him from entering, carrying out any construction work or interfering with all that piece or parcel of land…”.

Again, the court dismissed the entire counterclaim filed by Anas.

Background

In 2017, an Accra based Businessman, Mr. Adolph Tetteh Adjei, prayed an Accra High Court to cite Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and one Holy Quaye for Contempt of Court.

According to the aggrieved Plaintiff, Anas and Mr Holy Quaye defied an injunction application regarding a piece of land belonging to him, and have taken over the land.

Adolf Tetteh said Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ claim of customary grant of the land to him by a certain Ga family was “merely a ploy to deceive the court”.

He explained that Anas “caused a signpost to be erected on the land with the inscription ‘Tiger Eye Property. Keep off’ and also employed the services of land guards to purportedly provide security for his unlawful construction works.”

