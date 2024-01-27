An aspirant in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Mike Ocquaye Jnr., has expressed no interest in inducing delegates or buying votes to secure victory in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Samuel Mbura on Saturday, January 27, he said the election process has been free and fair devoid of vote buying.

According to him, he is only providing canopies and chairs for delegates, and has not added lunch or transport.

“Election is ending at 2 pm so if by the Grace of God, I win, I will invite all the delegates to come to my house for super lunch and bubra. Even when I lost the last time, I gave them fufu and bubra so imagine when I win,” he said.

He was hopeful the delegates will vote in his favour since he has been there for them in the absence of the sitting MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

He added that whether the delegates vote in his favour or not, he still values them, as they are the ones who make the party thrive.

Asked whether he was optimistic of victory since the sitting MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo surpassed him with an eight vote margin in the last election, he said: “By then I was in India while she was in Ghana, but now I am in Ghana and she was in America so we will see what happens.”

This is the third time Mr Ocquaye Jnr. is contesting against Adwoa Safo for the seat with the latter winning in two previous polls.