Unknown assailants have reportedly attacked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bawku Central Parliamentary candidate, lawyer Ustarz Jibreel Sa-ad.
The incident occurred on Thursday, April 13, 2023, around 5:pm.
In a statement, the aspirant said he was with his campaign team on a tour when the assailants attacked them.
They fired gunshots but none of them was hit by the bullet. The incident has been reported to the police for investigation.
Meanwhile, Ustarz Jibreel Sa-ad has urged all supporters and well-wishers to pray for him as he embarks on this tortuous and life-threatening journey.