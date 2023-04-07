All 85 parliamentary aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) vetted for the party’s primaries have been given the green card to contest in the internal elections.

Among the aspirants is one Masawuda Mubarick, who is challenging the Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarack Muntaka.

Some of the aspirants will be going unopposed. They include candidates for Tafo, Kumawu and Akrofuom constituencies.

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, disclosed this at a media briefing in Kumasi at the end of the regional vetting process.

He said the 85 applicants were from 36 out of the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti region.They include 71 men and 14 women.

Dr. Amoakohene said all five petitions brought by some members of the party against some of the aspirants were dismissed after scrutiny for lacking merit.

The NDC Regional Secretary urged the aspirants to engage in clean campaign devoid of insults for a united front ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He explained that, nominations for the remaining 11 constituencies in the region have been put on hold.

Dr. Amoakohene said the NDC is ready to win political power to assume government in 2025.

Meanwhile, NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries will be held on May 13, 2023.