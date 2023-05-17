Three(3) persons are reported dead in a horrific crash between a tricycle and a truck at Adukrom -Akuapem in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

The crash occurred on the 16th of May 2023 at about 7:am near the waterworks junction area.

According to an eyewitness, the tricycle locally known as “Aboboya” was loaded with concrete land demarcation pillars descending from Adukrom towards Aseseeso but reportedly failed brake and collided with a Kia truck with registration number GE 7984 coming from the opposite direction.

The two persons aboard the tricycle died instantly but the rider died upon arrival at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital where eight other victims were rushed to for emergency care.

Assemblymember for Adukrom- Methodist electoral area, Ebenezer Obiri Asare, explained that a total of 12 victims were involved.

Five (5) were in the tricycle while seven (7) were in the Kia truck.

He said fire service personnel, police and civilians worked together to retrieve the bodies and managed the accident situation.

“We were following the tricycle but when it reached Adukrom water works it crashed into the driver’s side of the Kia. The tricycle was descending with speed it seems there was a brake failure. So two of the five persons on the tricycle died instantly while the other three were rushed to hospital. We are told the rider, popularly known as Enkase, also couldn’t survive.”

