GRA chases 93 businesses for not issuing VAT invoices

The Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it is set to prosecute some 93 shops and business owners for failing to issue VAT invoices for goods sold.

The exercise is expected to help the GRA mobilise revenue for the state, as well as aid in meeting its revenue target.

These 93 businesses were identified after a test purchase was conducted on about 115 shops across the Greater Accra region.

The Commissioner in charge of Domestic Tax Division at the GRA, Edward Gyamerah addressing the media before the operation begins hinted that all the culprits will be made to face the law.

“Test purchases conducted on 115 tax payers sampled for a week revealed a total number of 93 tax payers not issuing the VAT invoice. This translates into a non-compliance rate of 80.9%”, he announced.

He stated that some other businesses refused to register for tax payment though they were obliged by law to register.

“It is an offence for a registered tax payer to fail to issue VAT invoice for a purchase made therefore we shall made them face the law,” he said.

Managers of Chez Amis, Waves Lounge all at East Legon and Grand Pacific at the Dzorwulu Junction were picked up by the enforcement team during the operation Tuesday, May 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, the team was prevented from getting access to the Departure of the Airport terminal 3 to arrest about 10 business owners for failing to comply with the tax laws.

