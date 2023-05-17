Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame believes the lives of young people are constricted when they pay heed to advice.

He has, therefore, urged the youth not to listen to advice.

The ‘Woso’ hit maker told Kwame Dadzie in an interview on Joy Prime that people who proffer advice do so just because they are scared for those they advise.

“Don’t listen to advice. I beg you, young people. Because after listening to advice over the years, look at where we are.

“What I am saying is nothing new. If you pay attention, if you meditate on your thoughts you will see that what I am saying is what you know already,” he noted.

Okyeame Kwame intimated that human beings have two voices in their heads (the voice of the body and the voice of God or the voice of the spirit) and that it is always advisable to listen to the voice of God.

“The voice of the body wants you to overeat, it wants you to be lazy, it wants you to cheat your boss, it wants you to cut corners, it wants you to do all the things that you must do as quickly as possible without a lot of effort. And the voice of God in you wants you to love, it wants you to meet the right people, it wants you to sacrifice, it wants you to pummel your body, it wants you to be the boss over your body so that you can behave like Christ, or Mohammed or that good guy that you want to be like. Listen to that voice of God,” he said.

He added that: “most of the people who advise you are afraid for you. You want to be a rapper but your parents say no become a doctor. They are afraid that if you become a rapper you will amount to nothing. Look at me, I think I have become something. Sarkodie, look at M.anifest, they are all rappers. They have wives, they are living their lives and they are a good source of inspiration in the society.”

Reiterating his stance, the ‘Made in Ghana’ ambassador encouraged young people to listen to the positive things they heard from their spirit and that voice will guide them in everything they do.

READ ON