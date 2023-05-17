A diesel truck carrying cashew from Sampa to Accra was completely destroyed by fire at Juaso three line on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Sunday, May 14th 2023.

The truck, registered under GS 5246-10, was involved in an accident caused by a private vehicle that was overtaking.

An eyewitness stated that the driver of the truck, who was travelling from Kumasi, attempted to avoid hitting the private car and ended up colliding with a bridge.

Although the driver managed to push his nephew, who was also on the truck, to safety, he was unable to save himself and tragically perished in the burning vehicle.

The nephew, survived the incident but sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at Juaso Government Hospital.

Despite shouting for assistance, there was no one around to help the driver.

The deceased driver was taken to Juaso mortuary.