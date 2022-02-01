A video making rounds on social media has a powerful prayer warrior seriously calling on God in the middle of a busy highway somewhere in Africa.

Though he faced imminent danger with heavy-duty vehicles driving past him, the spiritual man wasn’t perturbed by death for a second. All he did was to focus on his prayer where he was further captured bowing to his Holy Book to fulfil the gesture.

Passersby, who witnessed him, couldn’t fathom why one will decide to test the spiritual waters in such a dangerous manner.

Meanwhile, all attempts to shift his focus proved futile as he looked poised to finish the mission he had chosen to accomplish.

Watch the video below:

Man kneels down, pray in the middle of busy highway with his ‘Holy Book’

