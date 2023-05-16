Renowned musician and successful entrepreneur, Mzbel, has said Black Sherif, the recently crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, possesses an otherworldly essence evident in his thought-provoking songs and insightful interviews.

Mzbel, taking to her official Facebook page, expressed her belief that Black Sherif’s persona transcends the physical realm, emphasising her joy at being regarded as his mentor.

During Black Sherif’s appearance on UTV, Mzbel revealed that she gleaned valuable lessons from him, captivated by the depth of his wisdom. Accompanied by a photo of Black Sherif, she shared her thoughts, stating:

“Blacko embodies a remarkable level of consciousness, spirituality, and ancestral connection. Today, on United Showbiz, I learned something truly valuable from him! It’s no surprise that my son looks up to him as a role model.”

Mzbel’s admiration for Black Sherif’s profound nature and his ability to impart wisdom serves as a testament to the artiste’s unique and impactful presence in the music industry.

ALSO READ: