Psychology lecturer Professor Joseph Osafo has urged politicians, particularly Members of Parliament (MPs), to focus on fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities.

In response to the defeat of incumbent MPs in the recent National Democratic Congress (NDC) elections, he suggested that their loss may not necessarily be due to poor performance.

According to him, constituents, especially party delegates, are primarily concerned about personal gains rather than the overall benefits to the constituency.

“It is unfortunate that 16 sitting MPs lost. This implies that the delegates were not satisfied with their work,” Professor Osafo expressed. “Assessing an MP’s performance can be subjective nowadays. When people meet parliamentarians, they inquire about what they personally stand to gain by supporting them. The concept of working for the constituency as a whole seems to be fading away, and this is a concerning trend.”

He further stated, “If we lower the standards of our parliamentarians by redefining their responsibilities, it does not contribute to the development of our country as a political nation. Some individuals expect MPs to engage in activities like attending funerals, naming ceremonies, and visiting the sick. However, we should remember that parliamentarians are primarily elected to legislate and fulfill their developmental roles in their constituencies. Redefining their responsibilities in a way that undermines these aspects is unhelpful. There seems to be an evolving perception of a parliamentarian’s duties.”

Professor Osafo attributed the emphasis on money in today’s politics to some politicians.

He argued that prioritizing financial strength in the political arena has negative consequences.

“If you don’t have money, you can’t be a politician, and that leads to corruption,” he remarked. “When conscience is monetized, it becomes dangerous because compromising one’s conscience compromises one’s life. Leadership should not be solely about pleasing the people. If you work solely to please them, you essentially become their puppet.”

In the NDC primaries, money and various forms of gifts were reportedly given to delegates, raising concerns about the influence of financial considerations on the political process.

However, Professor Osafo advocated for a shift in the assessment and voting criteria for MPs, placing greater emphasis on their performance rather than their financial capabilities.

