Seventeen Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not be seeking re-election in the 2024 elections as they were defeated in their party’s parliamentary primaries.

The list includes both newcomers and former MPs who toppled the incumbents or serial aspirants.

While their defeat marks the end of their current parliamentary tenure, many of the candidates who emerged victorious in the primaries are expected to secure victory in the general election because the constituencies are considered safe for the NDC.

Here is a list of the winning candidates who defeated the sitting MPs in their respective constituencies:

Hajia Nasira Afrah defeated incumbent Alex Adomako in the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency. Charles Bawaduah emerged victorious over incumbent Edward Bawa in the Bongo constituency. Nelson Kofi Djabab defeated incumbent Wisdom Gidisu in the Krachie East constituency. Attah Issah secured a win over Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini in the Sagnarigu constituency. Dr. Ekow Kwainoo emerged victorious over incumbent Abeiku Crentsil in the Ekumfi constituency. Sebastian Fred Deh defeated incumbent Dela Sowah in the Kpando constituency. Emmanuel Boam ousted Dr. Kwabena Donkor in the Pru East constituency. Frank Afriyie emerged victorious over incumbent Angela Alorwu-Tay in the Afadzato South constituency. Maxwell Kwame Lukutor defeated Wisdom Kobena Woyome in the South Tongu constituency. Nikyema Alamzy secured a win over incumbent Thomas Addah Dalu in the Chiana-Paga constituency. Simon Akibange Aworigo defeated incumbent Sampson Tangombu Chiragia in the Navrongo Central constituency. Mustapha Amadu Tanko emerged victorious over Augustine Tawiah in the Bia West constituency. Joana Gyan Cudjoe ousted incumbent Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah in the Amenfi Central constituency. Dr. Titus Beyuo secured victory in the Lambussie constituency, defeating his biggest contender, Edward Dery, a former MP for the area. Thomas Winsum Anabah defeated an incumbent MP in the Garu constituency. Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku switched from the Domeabra-Obom constituency to contest in Ayawaso Central. Christian Otuteye contested in the Sege constituency.

